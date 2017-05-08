Police: Pizza delivery driver shoots, kills attempted robber

MESQUITE - One of two teens who attempted to rob a pizza delivery driver was shot and killed late Saturday night, according to police.

Authorities say the driver told police he was confronted by the teens when he arrived to his delivery location in the 1400 block of Springwood Drive, which was later determined to be a vacant home. The driver said as the teens attempted to rob him, one of them fired a weapon at him. Also armed, the driver returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

Both suspects fled the scene. Authorities found the injured suspect, later identified to be 16, nearby. He was later pronounced dead. The second suspect, also 16, was located and charged with aggravated robbery.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

