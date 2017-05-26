Man shoots girlfriend in face, strips naked on nearby roof, police say

WACO - The naked man threatening suicide on a Waco roof Friday morning was the same man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face during a domestic dispute late Thursday night, Waco Police confirmed.

Police first responded to the home where the man was in the 1100 block of Renick Street near Garrison Street, at 7:52 a.m., according to Police Spokesperson Patrick Swanton. A SWAT team was dispatched to assist.

"Negotiators spent several hours trying to coax the suspect from the roof," Swanton said.

Late Friday morning, SWAT officers were able to grab the suspect and pull him to safety. Police initially believed the suspect may have been armed, but ultimately determined he was not armed during the standoff, Swanton said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to police.

Swanton said Waco Police worked through the whole night to track the man down. Some tattoos on his body helped them positively identify him as the same man from the shooting, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Alejandro Miguel Wise, 24. He was charged on a warrant for aggravated assault, as a result of Thursday night's shooting. His bond was pre-set at $200,000, according to Swanton.

The shooting that started everything happened at an apartment located at 1725 North Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

The victim survived and was driven to Hillcrest Hospital in a private vehicle, Swanton said. She was later transported to another hospital for further medical care, police said. Her current condition was not immediately known, according to Swanton.

Nearby JH Hines Elementary School was placed on lockdown while the standoff situation was unfolding nearby, police said.

