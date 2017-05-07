John Louis Silveira, an 82 year old male from Turlock was last seen on May 6th, 2017 at around 1:00 p.m. in Turlock. (Photo: Turlock Police Department)

John Louis Silveira, an 82-year-old from Turlock is missing and police are asking for the public's help to try to find him.

Silveira is considered at-risk because he has onset dementia.

His son Bret is a Deputy Sheriff with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department. He's usually the one posting about missing person's cases but this time, it's really hitting close to home.

Silveira was last seen May 6 around 1 p.m. near the 100 block of 20th Century Boulevard in Turlock at the St. Francis Assisted Care Center.

Bret said the facility isn't on lock down so his dad and other residents are allowed to come and go. However, his father usually comes home. This time, he didn't.

Bret's agency as well as the Turlock Police have been searching all nearby areas including local businesses, and using social media to get the word out.

"It's been very crazy, very humbling to get all the help and support of everybody," said Bret.

Silveira was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans and a Western brown hat. He may be walking with a cane and most likely has his wallet on him because he's often paranoid about getting it taken.

Anyone with information should call Turlock Police: 209-668-1200

