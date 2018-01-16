Police search for suspects who robbed same store twice in four days

(Photo: Vacaville PD)

Vacaville Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects wanted for robbing the same store twice.

The store was robbed in the 1100 block of East Monte Vista. The suspects robbed the store twice within four days.

During on of the robberies, the employee was held at gunpoint, forced to hand over the money.

If you know who these suspects are call Vacaville Police at (707) 449-5200 or contact Detective Smith at (707) 469-4826.

(Photo: Vacaville PD)

© 2018 KXTV-TV