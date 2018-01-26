Police searching for convenience store robbery suspect

Do you know this robbery suspect? (Photo: Roseville PD)

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store Friday, January 19.

The suspect was able to hide his face from the cameras at the store located at Foothills Blvd. and Blue Oaks.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with short brown or reddish hair.

If you know who this man may be, email Detective Aguirre at jaguirre@roseville.ca.us and reference case #2018-3796.

