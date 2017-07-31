Police seek train, trailer stolen east of San Francisco

Missing train found. (Photo: Courtesy: Pleasant Hill Police Department)

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (AP) — Police have found a 25-foot electric passenger train that was stolen from the San Francisco Bay Area.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2veS6dg ) that the train was in a black utility trailer in Pleasant Hill when it was stolen from a parking lot Saturday night or early Sunday.

The train and trailer are owned by the Fun and Game Experts, a 26-year-old amusement rental company. Police say the trailer is valued at $60,000.

Train owner Eric Sossamon says the trackless train seats 16 to 20 people comfortably and makes regular appearances at festivals and parties. Sossamon is offering four hours of free train service as a reward.

