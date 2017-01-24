Amid shifting politics, Gov. Jerry Brown gives 15th State of the State

Gov. Jerry Brown enters the Assembly Chambers for the State of the State on Jan. 21, 2016 (Photo: Press Office Gov. Jerry Brown)

For the 15th time, Gov. Jerry Brown is delivering his annual State of the State address Tuesday to a California Legislature that's in a far different mood than a year ago.



The Democratic governor and the Democratic Legislature have taken a defensive posture against the new administration of President Donald Trump and a Republican Congress.



Both have promised to roll back many of the liberal policies Brown and his fellow Democrats have embraced: efforts to address climate change, expand health care for the poor and offer more aid to immigrants.



The 78-year-old governor is coming off a year of political - and liberal - victories. But his political clock is ticking. Term limits give him only until the end of 2018 to serve.

