Attorney general nominee Xavier Becerra clears state Assembly

Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-CA) listens during a news conference to discuss the rhetoric of presidential candidate Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol, May 11, 2016, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Image)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The first chamber of the California Legislature has confirmed U.S. Rep. Xavier Becerra (HAHV'-ee-ayr BUH'-cehr-uh) to be the state's next attorney general.



Democrats in the California Assembly voted Friday to support the Los Angeles-area Democrat as the state's top law enforcement official.



Becerra has vowed to defend California's immigration and climate change policies against the incoming Trump administration. He would be California's first Latino attorney general.



Only one Republican, Assemblyman Rocky Chavez of Oceanside, voted to support Becerra. Others said they were not persuaded Becerra would uphold federal law and the Constitution.



Gov. Jerry Brown nominated Becerra to replace Kamala Harris earlier this month after she was elected to the U.S. Senate.



Both houses of the Legislature must approve Becerra. He faces hearings in the California Senate next week.

