Brown gives anti-Trump State of State -- GOP leaders ask, 'What about budget?'

Gov. Jerry Brown gives State of the State address in the Assembly Chambers on Jan. 24, 2017 (Photo: ABC10)

Gov. Jerry Brown gave his fiercest State of the State address on Tuesday, days following a contentious inauguration of Republican President Donald Trump.

Midway through his fourth stint as governor, it's the 15th time Jerry Brown has given his yearly report on the condition of California. This time, however, he took to the podium in the Assembly Chambers under a shadow of uncertainty.

"While no one knows what new leaders will actually do," Brown said in his prepared remarks, "there are signs that are disturbing."

As is typical in a State of the State, the governor briefly went over the strides lawmakers have taken during his previous six years as governor -- including reducing California's unemployment rate by more than half and creating 2.5 million jobs.

But the main focus of Gov. Brown's address was protecting the Golden State's progressive policies under President Trump.

"We must prepare for uncertain times and reaffirm the basic principles that have made California the Great Exception," he said.

The first policy area of focus for Brown is defending the state's immigration measures, including the Trust Act, legal driver's licenses, employment rights and access to public higher education.

On health care, Brown said the budget could be "possibly devastated" if it lost tens of billions of federal dollars brought it by the Affordable Care Act. On the environment Brown said, "We cannot fall back and give in to the climate deniers. The science is clear. The danger is real."

With the president looking to spend $1 billion on infrastructure, Gov. Brown welcomed help from the federal government in financing construction of California's roads, railroads, dams and even tunnels.

The governor called-out Trump's administration for crafting the now-infamous term 'alternative facts,' the latest buzzword making rounds in the United States' political news cycle.

"Along with the truth, we must practice civility," Brown said before urging his fellow Democrats to look beyond party lines and "act as Californians first."

Following the address, Republican legislative leaders called out Brown for failing to mention the state's high poverty rate, its lack of affordable housing and the challenging quality of life for Californians.

"I would've like to have had a little more about the budget... Since 40 percent of our budget comes from the federal government," Senate Republican Leader Jean Fuller told the press after the address.

"Our gas prices are high, our electric prices are high," Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes said. "Unfortunately, we heard none of that today."

Mayes said California's reality is a tale of two states, with some regions of massive wealth and othe areas where people are struggling. "And I heard nothing today about those people in California who are struggling," Mayes said.

