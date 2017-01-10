California lawmakers to vet governor's attorney general pick

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The California Assembly is starting the confirmation process for Xavier Becerra (HAHV'-ee-ayr BUH'-cehr-uh), the governor's pick for attorney general.
A nine-member committee will question Becerra on Tuesday as the first step in the nomination process. The California Democrat is currently the highest-ranking Latino in Congress.
Becerra says in a letter to the committee that he plans to stand up to the incoming Trump administration on issues such as immigration and stop-and-frisk, which allows police to stop and search people they deem suspicious.
The Los Angeles-area congressman would replace Kamala Harris, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.
The Senate is also scheduled to hold a confirmation hearing before both chambers of the California Legislature consider Becerra's nomination.
