California lawmakers 'woke up feeling like strangers in a foreign land'

Businessman Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, was elected to the Oval Office on Tuesday.

How do lawmakers in a heavily liberal state respond?

"Today, we woke up feeling like strangers in a foreign land, because yesterday Americans expressed their views on a pluralistic and democratic society that are clearly inconsistent with the values of the people of California," State Sen. Leader Kevin de León and Asm. Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a joint statement.

Lawmakers say they have never been more proud to be Californians. In the Golden State, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 28 percentage points.

But despite feeling like outsiders, the leaders of the state house have hope. As the largest state of the union, they say California is not only an economic driver for the country -- but also "its surest conscience as well."

"California has long set an example for other states to follow," the statement goes on. "And California will defend its people and our progress. We are not going to allow one election to reverse generations of progress at the height of our historic diversity, scientific advancement, economic output, and sense of global responsibility."

The Legislature says it plans to reach out to officials on all levels of government to figure out how the Trump administration might affect federal funding for state programs, investments in California's foreign trade and federal enforcement of laws that might affect the rights of Californians.

"We will maximize the time during the presidential transition to defend our accomplishments using every tool at our disposal."

