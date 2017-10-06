California sues President Trump over birth control

birth control pills (Photo: KING)

It did not take long for California to push back over the latest Trump administration ruling.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Friday afternoon that California has sued the president in federal court over their ruling that allows employers to opt out of providing birth control if they cite moral or religious objections.

"What group of Americans will they target next?" said Becerra.

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in 2014 involving home decor chain Hobby Lobby serves as precedent of sorts for today's ruling. In that case, the high court ruled that "for-profit corporations" are exempt from providing birth control if they have a religious objection.

But, U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, said birth control is simply good policy.

"Whether you're pro-choice or anti-choice, nobody thinks we should have unintended pregnancies," said Bera.

