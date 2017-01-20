Donald Trump sworn in as president

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
16-year-old student charged with murder
-
State of Emergency issued in Grass Valley as massive sinkhole found
-
Folsom teacher retires after Confederate flag controversy
-
P.M. Weather: Jan. 19, 2017
-
Woman missing for 23 years found after family's emotional search
-
Woman missing since 1993 found in Modesto
-
Family and good Samaritan bond after deadly accident
-
High winds knocking down trees
More Stories
-
LIVE: Donald Trump: 45th president of the United StatesJan 20, 2017, 1:53 a.m.
-
Schools closing due to inclement weatherJan 20, 2017, 5:42 a.m.
-
Photos of Inauguration DayJan 20, 2017, 9:05 a.m.