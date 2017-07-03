Hundreds take part in Impeachment Rally at the state Capitol

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Anti-Trump protestors hold 'impeachment marches' across nation
-
Kings introduce draft picks at Friday press conference
-
Staying river safe this Summer
-
Community rallies after youth football fireworks stand robbed
-
Father and son going to the derby championship
-
Oak Park marches for peace
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Local P.M. weather: July 2, 2017
-
What Not To Buy Amazon Prime Day 2017
-
Heated debate over high-capacity ban overturn
More Stories
-
Community rallies after youth football fireworks…Jul. 2, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
-
Del Paso Heights 'drive-by' shooting possibly gang relatedJul. 2, 2017, 12:35 p.m.
-
California marchers call for impeachment of President TrumpJul. 2, 2017, 6:21 p.m.