John McCain says Trump scandals are 'Watergate size'

John McCain in front of an American flag.

Arziona Sen. John McCain said Tuesday night that scandals now engulfing President Donald Trump are of "Watergate size and scale," invoking the scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon.

"I think we've seen this movie before," McCain said at a Washington, D.C., event honoring his commitment to freedom.

Daily Beast reporter Tim Mak, who was covering the event, reported that McCain told moderator Bob Schieffer, the former host of CBS' "Face the Nation," what advice he would give Trump:

"The same thing that you advised Richard Nixon, which he didn't do… get it all out … it's not going to be over until every aspect of it is thoroughly examined and the American people make a judgment. And the longer you delay, the longer it's going to last."

McCain's comments go further than any other congressional Republican in describing the potential scope of Trump scandals.

He spoke just hours after the New York Times reported on a memo from former FBI director James Comey that said President Trump had asked him to "shut down" a federal investigation of Michael Flynn, the president's former national security adviser.

McCain just said at a dinner honoring him that the Trump scandals have reached a "Watergate size and scale" -- wow — Tim Mak (@timkmak) May 17, 2017

McCain at IRI dinner says scandals surrounding Trump are reaching "watergate size" — Jenna Lifhits (@jlifhits) May 17, 2017

Full.context of McCain remarks: McCain: Trump Scandal Has Hit ‘Watergate Size’



https://t.co/LHi2XWQ5Os pic.twitter.com/XI7VP7hqYZ — Tim Mak (@timkmak) May 17, 2017

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake posted a seven-word tweet Tuesday evening: "Congress needs to see the Comey memo."

Congress needs to see the Comey memo. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) May 17, 2017

Other Republican members of Arizona's congressional delegation have remained silent on the Comey memo.

Arizona Democrats couldn't restrain themselves.

"This is obstruction of justice," Democratic Rep. Raul Grijvalva, of Tucson, said in a phone interview. "When you fundamentally ignore the rule of law and obstruct justice, this has to be investigated and those legal consequences need to be pursued."

Grijalva and others suggested the need for a special independent prosecutor.

"This is not about Trump - this is about democracy and the rule of law," said Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego, of Phoenix. "The Republicans, by holding back, are essentially aiding in this obstruction of justice. History is not going to look upon them very well."

"The American people deserve to be able to trust their President," Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran, of Sedona, said in a prepared statement. "It is deeply troubling and would be a breach of that trust if the reports are accurate."

Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema suggested in a tweet that possible "next steps" could include a public hearing and access to Comey's memos.

Republican Representatives Martha McSally of Tucson; Trent Franks of Glendale; David Schweikert of Scottsdale; Paul Gosar of Flagstaff; and Andy Biggs of Gilbert did not respond to emails seeking comment.

© 2017 KPNX-TV