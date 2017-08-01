Anthony Scaramucci is out. Here are 9 other people who also left their jobs under Trump

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks with the media outside the White House in Washington, DC on July 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TASOS KATOPODIS (Photo credit should read TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

After just 11 days of making headlines, Anthony Scaramucci is out as the White House communications director.

Here are the other notable firings and resignations of the Trump administration, in order of departure:

Sally Yates

President Trump's former acting attorney general was a holdover from the Obama administration. Just days into Trump's presidency, Yates was dismissed Jan. 30 after she refused to defend the first iteration of his travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"Ms. Yates is an Obama administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration," said an extraordinary statement from the White House.

Michael Flynn

Trump's former national security adviser was mired in controversy in February after news reports surfaced that he had misled officials, including Mike Pence, about his communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn resigned on Feb. 13, less than a week later.

"Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice-president elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador," Flynn wrote in a public statement. "I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology."

Angella Reid

The former chief usher at the White House was unceremoniously fired in May. Reid joined the White House in 2011 under then-president Barack Obama. While Trump officials said it isn't uncommon for staffs to transition between administrations, it is unusual for a chief usher to be dismissed. They typically hold their positions for several years and over a number of administrations. It remains unclear why Reid was let go.

James Comey

The former FBI director had been in the headlines for his handling of the investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her days as secretary of State and, later, for his agency's probe into possible connections between the Trump administration and Russia.

His firing was announced on May 9. Initially, the White House said his firing was based on the Justice Department's recommendation – in particular, over his controversial handling of the Clinton probe. Since then, Trump has said he had considered firing Comey even without their recommendation, and has said that the ongoing Russia investigation was on his mind when he made the decision. For his part, Comey testified before Congress to say he believed the president pressed him to shut down a probe into Flynn.

Mike Dubke

Dubke joined the administration though he did not know Trump beforehand. He lasted three months, handing in his resignation as Trump's White House communications director on May 18, after only three months on the job. Dubke had founded his own communications firm before joining the White House.

Walter Shaub

The director of the Office of Government Ethics clashed repeatedly with the president before announcing his resignation on July 6. Shaub had been with the office since the George W. Bush administration and then-president Barack Obama made him its chief. His term would have expired next year.

"The great privilege and honor of my career has been to lead OGE's staff and the community of ethics officials in the federal executive branch," he wrote in his resignation letter. "They are committed to protecting the principle that public service is public trust, requiring employees to place loyalty to the Constitution, the laws, and ethical principles above private gain."

Sean Spicer

Spicer had a tumultuous tenure as Trump's press secretary, from standoffs with the press to a snub that prevented him from meeting Pope Francis. But it all finally came to a head on July 21, when Trump went against the advice of Spicer and then-chief of staff Reince Priebus to hire Scaramucci as his new communications director. Spicer, passed over for the job, quit.

Michael Short

Short joined the administration as a senior assistant press secretary. A former RNC staffer, he was brought on by Priebus. But after Scaramucci said he was going to fire Short for allegedly leaking to the press, Short handed in his resignation.

Reince Priebus

During his six months as Trump's chief of staff, Priebus dealt with staff infighting and political reversals. He was often a target of Trump loyalists who said Priebus had failed to help the president win congressional legislation. In his final days at the White House, Scaramucci appeared to accuse Priebus of leaking unflattering news stories to the press.

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve this president and our country," Priebus said Friday. "I will continue to serve as a strong supporter of the President's agenda and policies."

Anthony Scaramucci

Scaramucci's time in the White House lasted all of 11 days, but it was remarkably memorable, from the quitting of Sean Spicer to an expletive-filled phone call with a New Yorker reporter. According to reports, Scaramucci resigned at the request of new chief of staff John Kelly.

