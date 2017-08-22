2 suspicious packages investigated near White House, U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon after police responded to the area for a report of a suspicious package.

It was the first of two reports of suspicious packages downtown. The Secret Service also investigated a unattended package near the White House.

That package was seen along the north fence line.

@SecretService & @DCPoliceDept responding to an unattended package near the North Fence of the @WhiteHouse Complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017

Pedestrian traffic in the area is restricted as police remain in the area.

Pedestrian traffic along Penn Ave between 15th & 17th and the area of LaFayette Park is restricted due to law enforcement activity. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017

The scene was cleared near the White House around 2:10 p.m.

@SecretService and @DCPoliceDept have cleared the unattended package near the north fence line of the @WhiteHouse Complex — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017

The U.S. Capitol Police responded to the report of a suspicious package on the Rotunda Steps of the U.S. Capitol around noon.

An adult male was arrested and charge with unlawful entry and transported to USCP headquarters for processing.

The suspicious package was cleared with negative results at approximately 1:08 p.m.

Officials say the White House was not on lockdown and no one was evacuated from the area.

President Donald J. Trump was not in the White House at the time and is enroute to Arizona.

