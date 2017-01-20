Thanks, Obama: All the feels in Obama's final moments as president

Hours before Donald Trump takes his oath of office, Obama supporters are offering a simple final message to the outgoing president: Thank you.

On social media Friday, the hashtag #ThankYouObamas began trending on Twitter as people shared photos and appreciation for the nation’s first African-American family.

Many pointed out that despite facing criticism, Obama and his family never lashed out and acted with "grace and integrity."

Regardless of political views, the last 8 years were filled with dignity & grace at the White House. That will be missed. #ThankYouObamas — Brenda Rothstein (@dislovefromMN) January 20, 2017

Thank you for going high when so many went low trying to drag you down. Proud to have you as POTUS x8yr. #missyoualready #ThankYouObamas — Christi (@christirnmom) January 20, 2017

#ThankYouObamas. You will be missed. You brought so much dignity and grace to our White House. pic.twitter.com/r6D3pNWFuM — Jessica Sisak (@jaylsisak) January 20, 2017

But while many thanked the president and the first family, others tweeted that they were thankful Obama was finally leaving.

Obama's reign is over and racial tensions are at an all-time high since the Civil Rights act#ThankYouObamas — Good Looking Loser🇺🇸 (@GoodLookingLosr) January 20, 2017

#ThankYouObamas For almost destroying America. Doubling our debt in 8 years? Quite an accomplishment! — Contrarian Yoda (@GeorgeOrwellSon) January 20, 2017

