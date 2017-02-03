Trump continues Schwarzenegger criticism with early morning tweet

President Donald Trump is drawing out his criticism of Arnold Schwarzenegger's reality television show ratings into a second day. He also broadsided Schwarzenegger on his performance as chief executive of California.

"Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice...but at least he tried hard!" the president said in an early morning tweet on Friday.

On Thursday, Trump used his pulpit at the National Prayer Breakfast in D.C. to bash Schwarzenegger for his ratings on "The New Celebrity Apprentice." Schwarzenegger took over as host of the show when Trump began his campaign for president. Trump remains an executive producer of the show.

"They hired a big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place, and we know how that turned out," Trump said at the top of his speech before the National Prayer Breakfast. "The ratings went right down the tubes. It's been a total disaster."

Schwarzenegger responded with a video on his social media, in which he suggests the two could switch jobs so "people can finally sleep comfortably again."

The two have gone back-and-forth on Twitter over 'Apprentice' ratings since early January when Trump said, "Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, [Donald J. Trump]."

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

"But who cares, he supported Kasich and Hillary," the president said.

Schwarzenegger has also thrown public blows at the president for the job he's doing. A former green-card holder, he said in an interview with "Extra" that Trump's executive orders on immigration is "crazy and makes us look stupid."

Copyright 2017 KXTV