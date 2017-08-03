Trump denies calling White House a 'dump'

US tycoon Donald Trump plays a stroke as he officially opens his new multi-million pound Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on July 10, 2012. (Photo: Andy Buchanan/AFP/GettyImages, 2012 AFP)

President Donald Trump is denying he called the White House a "dump."

Trump is responding on Twitter to an article posted Tuesday on the website golf.com.

The story recounts a scene in which Trump was chatting with some club members at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump reportedly told the members he visits the property so frequently because "That White House is a real dump."

Trump denies he made the remark. "I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen," he writes on Twitter. "But Fake News said I called it a dump - TOTALLY UNTRUE."

Trump has spent nearly every weekend of his presidency visiting various properties he owns and leases, including Bedminster.

© 2017 Associated Press