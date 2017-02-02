Trump: Pray for 'Apprentice' ratings; Schwarzenegger: Let's switch jobs

President Donald Trump listens as television producer Mark Burnett introduces him at the National Prayer Breakfast February 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. Every U.S. president since Dwight Eisenhower has addressed the annual event. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

This morning's annual National Prayer Breakfast quickly escalated to a war of words between President Donald Trump and California's former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It started when President Trump, speaking to the gathering of politicians and members of the business and religious community, called out Schwarzenegger for his 'Celebrity Apprentice' ratings.

"They hired a big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place, and we know how that turned out," Trump said.

"The ratings went right down the tubes. It's been a total disaster," the president continued. "And Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again, and I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings."

Schwarzenegger was chosen to succeed Trump as the host of 'The New Celebrity Apprentice.' Trump remains an executive producer of the reality show.

A video response to the president was quickly shared on Schwarzenegger 's social media, in which he suggest the two should switch jobs so "people can finally sleep comfortably again."

“Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history for an incoming president, by taking his job seriously and working inclusively," spokesman Daniel Ketchell told ABC News.

For the weeks of Jan. 20 through Feb. 1, Real Clear Politics averages Trump's job approval rating at 45.3 percent. His disapproval rating sits at 47.3.

