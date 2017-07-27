Trump's Mar-a-Lago trips cost more than trans soldiers' health care

US President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JIM WATSON, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Trump tweeted this morning that the U.S. military wouldn't allow transgender troops "in any capacity," an apparent rejection of the military's roughly 6,000 trans troops and the Obama-era policy that embraced them.

The U.S. "cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," Trump said.

Except trans troops don't really cost that much, as many soon pointed out.

A report for the Pentagon last year found that transition-related care would cost between about $2.4 and $8.4 million per year — less than 0.14% of the military's medical budget.

That's roughly the cost of four of Trump's trips to Mar-A-Lago, GQ noted, even using a conservative estimate of $2 million per trip. And it's way less than the $84 million spent on Viagra and similar meds by the Department of Defense in 2014, as others also said.

It was, as Sen. John McCain noted, "yet another example of why major policy announcements should not be made via Twitter."

