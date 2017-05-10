KXTV
Close

Watch live: White House press briefing since firing FBI Director Comey

KXTV Breaking News 1

USA TODAY , KXTV 11:23 AM. PDT May 10, 2017

WASHINGTON - Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders holds the daily White House press briefing. You can watch it live in the player above.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories