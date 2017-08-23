Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images (Photo: Scott Olson, 2016 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said he'll be "just fine," but just who is Joe Arpaio?

The former Arizona sheriff is no stranger to the limelight, even before stumping for Trump on the presidential campaign trail during his multiple visits to Arizona last year.

Arpaio was Maricopa County Sheriff from 1993 to 2016, until he was ousted by Democratic challenger Paul Penzone.

"America's toughest sheriff" is perhaps best known for racially profiling Latino drivers during traffic stops, even after a federal judge barred his office from doing so.

Check out our timeline below to find out more about the former sheriff:

Despite Arpaio's conviction, President Trump may pardon the former sheriff. He hinted as much during his Tuesday rally in Phoenix.

"I don't want to do it tonight because I don't want to cause any controversy," said Trump.

© 2017 KXTV-TV