New bill would force release of Donald Trump's taxes

ALBANY - Democratic lawmakers at the state Capitol think they may have a way to force the release of President Donald Trump's tax returns.

A new bill would require the state Department of Taxation and Finance to release five years of state tax returns by major elected officials who file in New York, including the president, governor and state attorney general.

The bill, which faces long odds of becoming law, would apply to New York's home-state president, who has yet to release his returns.

The measure is sponsored by Assemblyman David Buchwald of White Plains and Sen. Brad Hoylman, a pair of Democrats who have been critical of the Republican president's decision to keep his tax returns private.

But the legislation would need approval in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans who choose what comes to the floor for a vote.

"This would be a good piece of legislation regardless of who was president, regardless of who was governor," Buchwald said at a news conference Wednesday. "It simply is coming up now because of the historical pattern of top officials releasing their tax returns voluntarily being broken."

The New York bill would only apply to state tax returns, not the federal returns that are under the IRS' watch and kept private under U.S. law.

But the sponsors say the state returns would still give a valuable glimpse to Trump's finances and tax obligations, as well as his charitable giving.

If approved, the Tax Department would have 30 days to publicly post the past five years of any New York tax returns filed by the president, vice president, the state's U.S. senators, governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general and comptroller.

Going forward, the state would have to release the most current returns of the same officeholders.

In a statement Wednesday, Senate GOP spokesman Scott Reif suggested the bill isn't substantive.



We are always happy to have a serious discussion about what constitutes sound public policy for the state of New York, but this sounds like a P.R. stunt," Reif said.

Presently, statewide elected officials voluntarily release their tax returns for review by reporters each year. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer post their tax returns online.

Current state law makes it illegal for the Tax Department to divulge "any particulars" from tax returns filed with the state. Violating that law carries a fine and removal from office.

The bill's sponsors, however, said they believe their bill is on solid legal ground: It would change the law to allow for the release of returns filed by top elected officials.

"(The) authors believe the bill to be entirely a valid exercise of New York State law," a memo attached to the bill reads.

