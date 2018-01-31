Pretending your dog's a service animal? WA bill would make that a $250 fine

(PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PETER PARKS, This content is subject to copyright.)

You could be fined up to $250 if you falsely claim your dog is a service animal under a bill being proposed in the Washington state Legislature.

House Bill 2822 aims to crack down on people who take advantage of the rules so they can have the same privileges as disabled people who need the assistance of legitimate service animals. That includes allowing dogs into public places such as restaurants.

The bill also makes it clear businesses can't discriminate against people who require legitimate service animals or charge them extra.

It also includes a clause that says food establishments "shall make reasonable modifications in policies, practices, or procedures to permit the use of a miniature horse by an individual with a disability."

Related: Man fighting Benton City for right to use service horse

The bill is currently in the House Judiciary Committee.

© 2018 KING-TV