Dallas pastor says Trump has God given authority 'to take out Kim Jong- Un'

Pastor Robert Jeffress welcomed President Donald Trump to the stage. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

Dallas pastor, Robert Jeffress released a statement saying President Trump has the authority to take out North Korea's Kim Jong- Un.

Jeffress is one of President Trump's evangelical advisors who preached on his inauguration morning.

The statement comes after Trump said, "They [North Korea] will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen..." if they continue to make threats against the United States.

When @POTUS draws a red line, he will not erase, move, or back away from it. Thank God for pres. who is serious ab. protecting our country. — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) August 8, 2017

You can read the full statement from Jeffress provided to WFAA below:

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear:

God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un. I’m heartened to see that our president — contrary to what we’ve seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors — will not tolerate any threat against the American people. When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it. Thank God for a President who is serious about protecting our country.”

