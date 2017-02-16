Trump falsely claims biggest electoral win since Reagan

President Trump went off script during his announcement of his new Labor secretary nominee, Alexander Acosta, Thursday, admonishing the media and at one point incorrectly claiming to have won the biggest electoral victory since
Trump's 304-vote win was actually only the largest Electoral College victory since the previous election when former president
When NBC News' Peter Alexander pointed out the inaccuracy, Trump said he meant he won the largest electoral win of any Republican since Reagan. He was informed that
"I was given that information," Trump said. "We had a very, very big margin."
"Why should Americans trust you when you accused the information they've received of being fake when you're providing information that's not accurate?" Alexander asked.
"Well, I don't know. I was given that information. Actually, I've seen that information around," Trump said. "But it was a very substantial victory, do you agree with that?" he asked the reporter.
"You're the president," Alexander replied.
(© 2017 WFAA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs