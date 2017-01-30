Verify: Is President Trump's immigration ban ‘similar' to Barack Obama's policies?

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images (Photo: Win McNamee, 2016 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday temporarily banning citizens from seven countries from traveling to the United States.

Since then, Trump and his administration has been quick to point to the purported similarities between his executive order and former President Barack Obama’s immigration policies.

“My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months,” Trump said in a statement Sunday. “The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer reiterated this point Sunday, telling ABC’s Martha Raddatz that these seven countries -- Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen -- were previously identified by the Obama administration.

“There were further travel restrictions already in place from those seven countries,” Spicer said.

We decided to verify these claims. Is Trump’s immigration ban really similar to that of his predecessor?

Iraqi visas

In 2011, the Obama administration slowed the processing of Iraqi visas in response to two Iraqis arrested in Kentucky on federal terrorism charges.

But there was never a ban, according to Obama’s foreign policy advisor, Ben Rhodes.

“In response to specific threat, additional vetting was added,” Rhodes tweeted Monday, noting that the pipeline slowed before being picked up again.

1/3) There was no 2011 ban on Iraqis. There was no Executive Order. In response to specific threat, additional vetting was added — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 30, 2017

The additional vetting included new background checks.

Former U.S. Homeland Security secretary Janet Napolitano acknowledged the vetting in a September 2011 Congressional hearing.

The seven countries

As far the seven countries in Trump’s travel ban, they are in the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015, which Obama initially signed into law in December 2015.

Libya, Somalia and Yemen were added in February 2016.

The law bars visa waivers for nationals who visited these countries, but it does not bar travel to the U.S.

Again, no ban.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection primer on the law mentions this twice.

“Instead, a traveler who does not meet the requirements must obtain a visa for travel to the United States,” the CHP primer reads.

Moreover, there are exceptions to the law for those who have visited these countries for reasons including reporting, humanitarian efforts and legitimate business-related purposes.

University of California, Davis Law School Dean and immigration expert Kevin Johnson said the Trump administration’s comparisons are an alternative fact.

“This is an outright 90-day suspension of all visas, all travel from those seven countries, it’s a very different situation,” Johnson said.

A White House spokesman could not be reached for comment Monday.

To recap, the Obama administration did temporarily slow the visa process for Iraqis -- and they barred visa waivers for nationals who visited the seven countries named in Trump’s executive order on immigration -- but that’s not a ban in either case.

Trump and his administration’s claims are misleading, even with the additional context.

So we rate these claims partially false.

