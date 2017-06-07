Who is Christopher Wray?

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Christopher Wray spoke at the Justice Department in Nov. 2003 in Washington DC. Wray announced an indictment in Birmingham, Alabama, charging Richard M. Scrushy, former CEO and chairman of the board of HealthSouth Corp (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2003 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he's selected Christopher Wray, former assistant Attorney General in charge of the Justice Department's criminal division, to be the next Director of the FBI.

Trump took to Twitter to share the news:

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

His decision comes just one day before former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate in a highly profiled hearing on Thursday.

After being abruptly fired last month, Comey will testify about Trump's attempts to have him end the FBI's investigation into his former national security adviser's contacts with Russia, according to CNN.

With all of that about to happen, let's meet his potential replacement who Trump has tapped as the next guy for the position.

The now 50-year-old Wray is a 1992 Yale Law School graduate and started in government in 1997 for the Northern District of Georgia as an assistant U.S. Attorney.

He's probably most notably known for his time as Assistant Attorney General in the Justice Department's criminal division from 2003 to 2005 under 43rd President George W. Bush. In that span he also worked right under Comey who at the time was the Deputy Attorney General.

Since 2005 he has been working for the King & Spalding law firm in Washington D.C.as a litigation partner and chairs their Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.

Not only has he represented in defense for Fortune 500 companies and white-collar crimes, but he was the personal attorney for well-known Republican Gov. Chris Christie during the 2013 "Bridgegate" investigation, involving lane closures at the George Washington Bridge.

The decision of Wray becoming FBI Director is not yet official and the process is an ongoing one, but some feel he's right for the job due to experience.

"Wray is smart, serious, and professional. He doesn’t have quite the range of experiences that his two predecessors did. But he has deep experience with federal criminal law and the FBI," said Jack Goldsmith, Professor of Harvard Law in a statement hrough LawFare.

