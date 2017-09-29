Suspect captured after 2 officers shot, 1 killed in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities say a suspect has been captured after one police officer was shot and killed and another injured in Polk County on Friday.

A Polk County police officer told 11Alive that a female police detective was fatally wounded. A bullet struck a male officer's bulletproof vest and that officer survived, authorities said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they were searching for Seth Brandon Spangler in the area of 123 Santa Claus Road in Cedartown, Ga.

At 3 p.m., the GBI said he had been captured.

A @BlueAlertUs has been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, W/M, 5'8", 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Clause Road, Cave Spring, GA, considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, dial 911. pic.twitter.com/2YSAOybZCY — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017

The GBI was called to the scene just before noon.

GBI is responding to the scene of a LE officer shot in Polk County. — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017

