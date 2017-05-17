Popular children's toy recalled nationwide due to choking hazard

A popular children's toy has been recalled nationwide due to a choking hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission, around 25,000 Douglas Plush Toys have been recalled. Three versions of the popular toy have been recalled which are Chewie the English Bulldog, Oliver the Bear, and Charlotte the Fox.

The toys have been recalled due to the fact that their plastic eyes can detach, which causes a potential choking hazard.

"Consumers should immediately take the recalled plush toys away from young children and contact the firm to receive a free replacement product or full refund," the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission says.

The recalled toy was sold a specialty toy and gift stores nationwide from July 2014 to April 2017.

