Close Porch pirate caught on camera in Sacramento neighborhood Kirsten Larsen of Sacramento posted this video on Facebook, and within hours it went viral. Now she may have the name of the suspect and the police have been notified. KXTV 8:40 AM. PST December 22, 2016 TRENDING VIDEOS Family, friends mourn over slain Antelope woman Shasta County mom missing since Nov. 2 found alive Are you wearing contacts correctly? Authorities search for missing teenagers Black Friday chaos in Modesto More Stories Surrendered pup finds new home Dec 22, 2016, 11:37 a.m. Sheriff's department investigating Stockton… Dec 21, 2016, 8:46 p.m. Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting near… Dec 21, 2016, 2:58 p.m.