Preemie, mother reunite with first responders who saved baby's life

Every accomplishment is worth celebrating for little Lawrence, also known as Leni.

“I celebrate every little thing with him, down to when he was first fed, first had his pacifier and first wore clothes," the baby's mother said.

Leni was born 23 weeks early on May 9. His mother shared his story Monday at Sutter Medical Center. That is where Leni was taken by first responders after being born prematurely.

His mom says he was blue and pink when those responders showed up, and rushed him to the hospital. On Monday, she was able to see those first responders again, for the first time.

Leni’s mom says she is still not sure when he will get to come home. He does have another surgery coming up, but she said doctors are hoping it will be soon.

