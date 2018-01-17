Pregnant teen shot several times inside her home

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

A 17-year-old pregnant girl is in stable condition after she was shot inside her home several times.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of St. Charlotte Lane.

The gunshots came from outside of the home, and struck the pregnant teen several times.

She was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Modesto Police, the teen and the baby are "doing fine."

The shooting is under investigation, but no suspect information has been released.

