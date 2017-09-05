Pregnant woman wearing crop top denied service at Wash. restaurant

Charisha Raylee Gobin says she was denied service at a restaurant because she was wearing a crop top. (Photo: Screenshot/Facebook)

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A pregnant woman wearing a crop top says she was denied service at a local Washington restaurant because she violated their health code regulations.

According to the woman's Facebook post, Buzz Inn Steakhouse in Marysville, Wash. said her outfit -- a crop top and a long skirt -- violated their policy of no shoes, no shirt, no service.

Charisha Raylee Gobin, who is pregnant with twins, said she was going to grab something to go but her mother and sister wanted to go out to eat so she figured she'd "suck it up and be their driver."

However, when Gobin and her family got to the restaurant, a waitress told her to leave.

Buzz Inn posted on its Facebook page, apologizing for the situation and saying the waitress in question has been instructed not to "overly" enforce certain rules.

© 2017 KARE-TV