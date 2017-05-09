President Donald Trump abruptly fires FBI Director James Comey
President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, saying it was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the nation's top law enforcement agency following several tumultuous months. (May 9, 2017)
KXTV 5:28 PM. PDT May 09, 2017
