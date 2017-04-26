Trump's latest talk of immigration crackdown impacting wine grape growers

Brad Goerhing oversees his workers on his wine grape vineyard in Clements.

Wine grape grower Brad Goehring of Clements over sees 10,000 acres of vineyards.

“Well it’s a connection to land. It’s a connection to Mother Nature," Goehring said.

As a fourth generation grower, he also oversees 300 field workers in a dual role as a labor contractor.

Once fearful by the tone of the president’s campaign against the undocumented, he doesn't feel that way anymore.

“We were concerned by those comments during the campaign, but now that he has actually been in office, what we know is he wants to deport illegals with criminal activity," Goehring said.

Some of Goehring’s field workers have been employed with him over 20 years.

Well aware of his worker’s fears, he backs up his beliefs with a close knit network of others like himself in the ag industry.

“We’re hearing a lot rumors about ICE raids and other things. I’m on several statewide boards and we checked with all our board members representing all areas of the state and nobody has had an ICE raid, let alone heard of one," he said.

According to ICE, they "don't conduct indiscriminate raids." But they would not say any further.

What if raids did happen and thousands and thousands of workers suddenly deported? That question has come up within the ag industry and is a real concern for their communities.

“Oh, we think it would be very significant," says Bruce Blodgett, San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation Executive Director.

Blodgett says he hasn’t heard of any immigration crack down in the fields.

But, he says if it occurred, there’s no doubting its impact.

“You would see it all ripple through agriculture from being able to pick the crop, to get it to market, every step along the way there would be people there affected," Blodgett said.

That’s why growers like Goering want a guest worker program, where workers can come and go on authorized work visas. That is what is called an H-2A visa.

The US Citizen and Immigration Services says it allows workers to come into the country for up to a year to work. Extensions can be granted.

But growers like Goehring are against because they want more flexibility.

“No matter what it has to be done in a humane way," Goehring said.

For now, the debate continues over how to solve the immigration crisis. That could affect hundreds of thousands of workers that could eventually affect you and your budget.

