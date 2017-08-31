Proposed initiative could make calves and pigs cage-free in California

California voters could decide if pigs, calves and egg-laying hens are cage-free by 2022. They'll will need 365,880 signatures to get the initiative on the November 2018 ballot. (August 31, 2017)

KXTV 6:32 PM. PDT August 31, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories