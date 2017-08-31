Proposed initiative could make calves and pigs cage-free in California
California voters could decide if pigs, calves and egg-laying hens are cage-free by 2022. They'll will need 365,880 signatures to get the initiative on the November 2018 ballot. (August 31, 2017)
KXTV 6:32 PM. PDT August 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Deputy killed, two officers injured in Sacramento County shooting
-
Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy killed in officer-involved shooting
-
Witness describes chaotic scene of officer-involved shooting at Ramada Inn
-
Ponderosa Fire at 2,500 acres, evacuation orders issued
-
Orangevale mother shares important message after son commits suicide
-
Crews battling fire in Butte County
-
HARLEY QUINN Crazy Coaster
-
Sports teams donate millions to help Houston
-
Sacramento ranked first on list of unexpected cities experiencing live music renaissance
More Stories
-
Smoke-sensitive people urged to stay indoors in San…Aug 31, 2017, 2:44 p.m.
-
Suspects involved with fatal officer shooting identifiedAug 31, 2017, 11:08 a.m.
-
21-year veteran of Sheriff's Department killed in…Aug 30, 2017, 4:23 p.m.