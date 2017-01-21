No arrests at D.C.'s Women's March

WASHINGTON (AP) - A day after more than 200 people were arrested in Washington while protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Woman's March on Washington didn't yield a single arrest.
That's according to the District of Columbia's homeland security director, Christopher Geldart.
Friday's protests were led by self-described anarchists, and federal prosecutors say most of those arrested will be charged with felony rioting.
Geldart says, "I think our Metropolitan Police Department performed not only admirably but outstandingly."
He adds, "They knew when we had those who were trying to destroy things and those who were trying to peacefully protest."
Geldart says it is safe to say the crowd at the Women's March exceeded the 500,000 that organizers told city officials to expect. That would make it one of the largest demonstrations in the city's history.
