Railroad, Ponderosa fires in Northern California burning 1,000s of acres

The Railroad Fire in Yosemite has grown to 9,790 acres and is just 23 percent contained. Meanwhile, the Ponderosa Fire has burned 4,000 acres and has 68 percent containment.

KXTV 11:23 AM. PDT September 04, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories