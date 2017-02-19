Recipes from the heart, for the homeless

In less than three months, Seattle’s Jaynie Black has gone from feeding one homeless man to providing food for almost 200.

SEATTLE -- In less than three months, Seattle’s Jaynie Black has gone from feeding one homeless man to providing food for almost 200.

Black, a local property manager, has worked with homeless advocates for 15 years, mostly in food banks. However, a few months ago, the Camano Island native moved to Seattle and was startled by the number of homeless people she saw, starting at the Ballard Bridge.

“When I landed here, I just couldn't believe it. There were people just literally living on the sidewalks,” Black said, serving up chili and cornbread on a rainy Sunday.

She spotted John Bianco, a homeless man, cleaning up a section of Aurora Avenue near where Black lives and offered him food.

“I’ve been cleaning up for years,” Bianco said, pointing out brooms and rakes he fished out of garbage bins. He also used to dumpster dive for food, but he says because of Black he does not have to do this on Sundays.

“It’s good, fresh and decent. It means somebody has some kind of care for somebody,” Bianco said.

One good deed snowballed into hundreds. On Sundays, Black makes a 30-gallon pot of soup to feed 150 to 200 people living under the Ballard Bridge and near Ballard’s Public Library.

“To experience the exchange of the emotion between somebody who has nothing that they have nothing to give but their pure emotion. It's overwhelming to me,” Black said. She explains people were reticent at first but eventually learned to trust she would come back.

Black also handed out clean socks to the men, and she hopes to have someday a mobile unit to feed the homeless and provide a place for them to shower or clean up.

Aaron, a homeless man in Ballard, says Black is different than other homeless advocates.

“You know what I appreciate the most is it's sincere. Because a lot of people try to offer us help, but it's not like sincere, or they don't follow through," said Aaron.

Black says she will be here every Sunday “forever," so she can be their one constant in a world where almost every day is full of unknowns.

