Unidentified remains found where veteran went missing years ago

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Cobb County police are trying to identify human remains found in a Kennesaw subdivision. They made the disturbing find Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the remains were found in the 500 block of Farmbrook Trail in northern Cobb County. Detectives have removed the remains. Wednesday, the mother of Chase Massner delivered dental records to the Cobb Medical Examiner's office to assist in identification.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no ID nor cause of death had been released. Cobb police declined to say if a criminal investigation had started.

The remains were found in the same location where 26-year-old veteran Chase Massner was last seen 3 years ago. It's also where Massner's friend used to live and the center of an exhaustive search back when the vet first disappeared in 2014. Massner's friend was not named as a person of interest in the missing person case.

"We had been told that there had been numerous searches there. Everything had been searched," said Tammy Childs, a friend of the missing man. "I believe that it shouldn’t have taken three years for this to be done."

Childs says she's convinced the remains are Massner's, based on the location of the discovery.

More coverage:

► Chase Massner search ends; turns up area of 'high interest'

► Friends, family come together to help search for Chase Massner

► Still searching for missing vet Chase Massner

► 26-year-old Iraq War vet missing

Neighbors said the people who currently live in the house asked the police to come out and search because they spotted something suspicious.

The reward for information about his disappearance was recently upped to $10,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WXIA-TV