'Remove the Stain Rally' planned at Confederate monument in Portsmouth

The Confederate monument located on Court Street in Olde Towne Portsmouth. (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Members of the Coalition of Black Americans (CoBA) plan to gather with other people at the Confederate monument in Olde Towne Thursday and call on city leaders to remove and relocate the monument.

CoBA announced its event, Remove the Stain Rally, on Facebook.

The event's page stated, in part:

To champion a cause that would keep a statue up in the center of a city that has unique evidence of bigotry, hatred & racism in its fabric, only serves to propagate the spirit of the Confederacy and adds to the dark cloud that holds our city hostage.

The protest is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the monument which is located on Court Street just off of High Street.

The monument has been a continual target of vandals for many years.

The demonstration in Portsmouth comes a day after people rallied at the Confederate monument in Downtown Norfolk asking for Norfolk's city leaders to remove it.

The rallies follow a violent weekend in Charlottesville where white nationalists and counter-demostrators faced each other.

Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker proposed banning hate groups from gathering in the city in order to prevent similar incidents to the one in Charlottesville which led to the death of Heather Heyer and the injuries of many other people.

© 2017 WVEC-TV