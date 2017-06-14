Rep. DeSantis had just left baseball field before shooting, may have interacted with shooter

Rep. Ron Desantis is considering a run for the Senate (Photo: U.S. House)

Northeast Florida Congressman Ron DeSantis is one of the members of the Republican baseball team whose practice was interrupted by gunfire. Rep. Steve Scalice, the House Majority Whip, was shot, along with congressional aides and Capitol police. Reports are that five people in total were shot.

DeSantis, who had left the practice moments before the shooting, told ABC News that someone suspicious approached him and a colleague moments before, asking if it was Democrats or Republicans that were practicing.

"We were in the car and he kind of walked over and asked us" DeSantis told ABC News.

DeSantis also told Fox News the person was not carrying anything at the time but felt it was "weird"that he asked the question and walked away.

"The baseball thing is kind of a fluke. There would have been zero security had Steve not been there." DeSantis said.

This was the final practice for the Republican team, who was preparing for a scheduled charity game tomorrow against a Democratic team at the home of the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball team.

DeSantis was not injured. His wife, Casey, is a host on our magazine show First Coast Living. Rep. Desantis and Casey have one young daughter.

"We are all kind of on pins and needles, hoping these guys pull through." DeSantis said.

