REPORT | One dead, 6 injured in accident at Ohio State Fair in Columbus

COLUMBUS - According to NBC 4 Columbus, one person is dead, five are critically injured after a reported ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday evening.

One other person is in stable condition, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin. Martin told NBC 4 that the person who died was an 18-year-old male.

The Ohio State Fair tweeted out the following just after 7:30 p.m.

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

Ohio Governor John Kasich added this note on Twitter:

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown also expressed his condolences via Twitter:

Terrible news from the Ohio State Fair tonight - thinking of all those affected and their loved ones. https://t.co/sAjioHkRvA — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 27, 2017

Wednesday was opening day at the Fair, which runs through August 6.

