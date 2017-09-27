Report: Russians Impersonated Real American Muslims to Stir Chaos on Social Media
The investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is still underway. And now sources are stating that Russians impersonated American muslims to stir chaos on social media during the same time. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KXTV 4:19 PM. PDT September 27, 2017
