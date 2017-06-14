Republic FC defeats MLS team in U.S.Open Cup play

The Sacramento Republic FC logo (Photo: News10/KXTV)

Sacramento Republic FC posted perhaps their biggest win in team history on Wednesday night by defeating Real Salt Lake of the MLS 4-1 at Papa Murphy’s Park

The win came in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The victory, which is the team's first win ever against an MLS team in Open Cup play, also gives Republic FC their first appearance in the fifth round in club history.

Sacramento will now wait to find out its next opponent Thursday, which is when the Round of 16 Draw takes place.

