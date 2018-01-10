Residents didn't heed voluntary evacuation before mudslide

A firefighter (in yellow) instructs journalists to retreat to safer ground after a rain-driven mudslide destroyed two cars and damaged property in a neighborhood under mandatory evacuation in Burbank, California, January 9, 2018. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Residents of the area hit the hardest by the deadly flash floods in Southern California didn't heed a voluntary evacuation.



In Montecito, California, the vast majority of people under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders early Tuesday stayed in their homes, 400 of which were either destroyed or damaged. At least 17 people died.



Evacuation orders are generally based on weather conditions, projected storm or fire patterns and the immanency of the threat.



Oftentimes, the feared devastating flames, floodwaters and mudslides don't materialize.



But experts say disasters can change course in an instant.



