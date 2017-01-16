Retired astronaut Gene Cernan has died at 82

Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, has died at the age of 82, according to NASA. (NASA photo)

Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, has died at the age of 82, according to NASA.

Captain Cernan was one of fourteen astronauts selected by NASA in October 1963.

He was a pilot on Gemini IX in 1966 and became the second American to walk in space.

In 1969, Cernan flew to the moon on Apollo 10.

On his third and final space flight, Cernan was the commander of Apollo 17 in 1972. It was the last scheduled manned mission to the moon for the United States.

Cernan and Apollo 17 crewmate Harrison Schmitt spent three days on the moon in December 1972. As he followed Schmitt into the lunar lander for the return home, he offered a message of "peace and hope for all mankind."

He also traced the initials of his 9-year-old daughter into the dust of the lunar surface.

Cernan and his Apollo 17 crew set several new records for manned space flight that include: longest manned lunar landing flight (301 hours 51 minutes); longest lunar surface extravehicular activities (22 hours 6 minutes); largest lunar sample return (an estimated 115 kg (249 lbs.); and longest time in lunar orbit (147 hours 48 minutes).

In September, 1973, Cernan assumed additional duties as Special Assistant to the Program Manager of the Apollo spacecraft Program at the Johnson Space Center. He played a key role in the joint United States/Soviet Union Apollo-Soyuz mission.

He retired from NASA in 1976.

The retired U.S. Navy Captain was awarded two NASA Distinguished Service Medals, the NASA Exceptional Service Medal, the JSC Superior Achievement Award, two Navy Distinguished Service Medals, the Navy Astronaut Wings, the Navy Distinguished Flying Cross and was inducted into the U.S. Space Hall of Fame.

Cernan is survived by his wife Jan, three daughters and one grandchild.

